U.S. Fed’s reverse repo volume soars to half a trillion dollars By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve’s reverse repurchase window on Wednesday took in $503 billion in cash, hitting a record peak for a third consecutive day, as financial institutions flush with liquidity flocked to the Fed facility to park their cash and secure Treasury collateral.

The U.S. Treasury has targeted a $450 billion cash balance by the end of July, the debt ceiling deadline. To get to that cash level, the Treasury needs to spend its cash, which usually ends up on bank balance sheets, often in the form of money market funds.

With short-term money market yields so low – in some cases negative – investors have trekked to Fed’s reverse repo facility, which pays zero interest rate.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR