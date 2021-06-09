U.S. Chamber group urges quick U.S., EU action to end tariffs, adopt privacy shield

Article content

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday urged the United States and European Union to quickly resolve their disputes over steel and aluminum tariffs and aircraft subsidies, and adopt a new privacy shield to better coordinate digital policy.

The largest U.S. business lobbying group mapped out its recommendations in a four-page memorandum sent to U.S. officials as President Joe Biden began his first trip abroad, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia.

U.S. and EU officials are expected to launch a new trade and technology council during the summit that will set compatible standards and facilitate trade in fields such as artificial intelligence and data flows, according to U.S. and EU sources.

In its memo, which was seen by Reuters, the Chamber said Biden’s June 15 summit with EU leaders was the right occasion to launch such a platform and align on clear shared priorities.

Doing so, it said, could help advance economic recovery “by eliminating existing barriers to transatlantic commerce, preventing new barriers, and establishing joint approaches on foundational and emerging technologies.”