Two Australian states on COVID-19 alert after infected woman’s interstate travel

Article content

SYDNEY — Two Australian states are on COVID-19 alert after an infected woman and her husband traveled from Victoria, the epicenter of country’s latest outbreak, through the states of New South Wales and into Queensland, visiting dozens of sites enroute.

Authorities in New South Wales and Queensland are rushing to trace close contacts and locate virus hotspots. The couple may face criminal charges for breaching COVID-19 border restrictions.

The 44-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 once in Queensland, authorities said late on Wednesday, and her husband has since tested positive.

Queensland state Health Minister Yvette D’Ath told reporters in Brisbane on Thursday that the couple’s tests suggested they were likely at the end of their infectious period.

“This means the risk is lower than we were expecting yesterday, which is really positive news,” D’Ath said. No other cases were reported from the state.

Australia has largely contained all prior outbreaks through snap lockdowns, regional border controls and swift contact tracing, with just over 30,200 cases and 910 deaths since the pandemic began. It has reported zero cases most days this year.

Queensland authorities said they were investigating if the couple, who drove from Melbourne, had a travel exemption to enter the state, despite their home state of Victoria being under a hard lockdown.