Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Partners With Blockstream By CoinQuora



Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Partners With Blockstream



Square and Blockstream team up to build a solar-driven mining facility.

Blockstream is providing the infrastructure and expertise to build the project.

The Bitcoin mining facility will be built on Blockstream’s mining site in the U.S.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s CEO and Square’s Chairman, teams up with Blockstream to build a solar-driven Bitcoin mining facility. Amidst the concern over Bitcoin’s high energy consumption, Square and Blockstream joined hands to build a Bitcoin mining facility on a Blockstream mining site in America.

It can be recalled, Elon Musk triggered a market crash when he announced that Tesla (NASDAQ:) would suspend vehicle purchases using Bitcoins, citing environmental concerns. In a tweet this June 5, Blockstream said it is ‘to demonstrate how Bitcoin mining and renewables can drive the clean energy…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora