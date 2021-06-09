TC Energy terminates Keystone XL pipeline project

Pipeline blocked after Biden revoked a key permit on his first day in office
Article content
Energy infrastructure company TC Energy said on Wednesday it had terminated the US$9 billion Keystone XL pipeline project.
The pipeline, which would have been under construction this year, was blocked after U.S. President Joe Biden revoked a key permit on his first day in office.
The company swung to a loss in the first quarter, hit by $2.2 billion (US$1.81 billion) impairment charges related to the suspension of the Keystone XL project.
TC Energy eyes investments in wind energy in bid to decarbonize U.S. pipeline assets
States file lawsuit against Biden administration seeking to revive Keystone XL from the dead
Alberta taxpayers won’t be on hook for much more than $1.3 billion for defunct Keystone XL
https://financialpost.com/commodities/energy/keystone-xls-death-sparks-rush-to-ship-oil-sands-crude-by-rail
© Thomson Reuters 2021
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.