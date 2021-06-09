Taiwan dollar leads gains among Asia currencies

Article content
The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 109.560 109.61 +0.05
Sing dlr 1.324 1.3239 -0.01
Taiwan dlr 27.705 27.767 +0.22
Korean won 1114.800 1115.4 +0.05
Baht 31.130 31.15 +0.06
Peso 47.615 47.645 +0.06
Rupiah 14240.000 14250 +0.07
Rupee 72.975 72.975 +0.00
Ringgit 4.117 4.116 -0.02
Yuan 6.385 6.3865 +0.02
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move
Japan yen 109.560 103.24 -5.77
Sing dlr 1.324 1.3209 -0.23
Taiwan dlr 27.705 28.483 +2.81
Korean won 1114.800 1086.20 -2.57
Baht 31.130 29.96 -3.76
Peso 47.615 48.01 +0.83
Rupiah 14240.000 14040 -1.40
Rupee 72.975 73.07 +0.12
Ringgit 4.117 4.0400 -1.87
Yuan 6.385 6.5283 +2.24
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)