Taiwan dollar leads gains among Asia currencies

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 109.560 109.61 +0.05

Sing dlr 1.324 1.3239 -0.01

Taiwan dlr 27.705 27.767 +0.22

Korean won 1114.800 1115.4 +0.05

Baht 31.130 31.15 +0.06

Peso 47.615 47.645 +0.06

Rupiah 14240.000 14250 +0.07

Rupee 72.975 72.975 +0.00

Ringgit 4.117 4.116 -0.02

Yuan 6.385 6.3865 +0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 109.560 103.24 -5.77

Sing dlr 1.324 1.3209 -0.23

Taiwan dlr 27.705 28.483 +2.81

Korean won 1114.800 1086.20 -2.57

Baht 31.130 29.96 -3.76

Peso 47.615 48.01 +0.83

Rupiah 14240.000 14040 -1.40

Rupee 72.975 73.07 +0.12

Ringgit 4.117 4.0400 -1.87

Yuan 6.385 6.5283 +2.24

