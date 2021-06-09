Stricter crypto laws will stifle innovation, says SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce By Cointelegraph

Stricter crypto laws will stifle innovation, says SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce
Hester Peirce of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has once again urged regulators to take a step back from attempting to overregulate the crypto space.
Speaking to Financial Times, Peirce, affectionately dubbed “Crypto Mom” due to her positive stance on cryptocurrencies, argued against the need for strict regulatory policies.
