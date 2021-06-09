Stocks Hover Near Record as Treasuries Hold Climb: Markets Wrap

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks traded in narrow ranges Wednesday as investors digested data on price pressures to gauge the outlook for stimulus amid the recovery from the pandemic. Ten-year U.S. Treasuries held an advance.

Shares slipped in Japan but edged up in China, where factory-gate inflation for May was at the highest since 2008. The nation is considering imposing a cap on the price of thermal coal to contain high energy costs. U.S. equity futures were little changed after the S&P 500 ended just shy of its May 7 record close.

The focus remains on Thursday’s report on U.S. consumer prices, which may affect perceptions of when the Federal Reserve is likely to start discussing tapering asset purchases. A gauge of the dollar dipped.

Oil resumed its rally to top $70 a barrel in New York as investors grow more confident that the recovery from the pandemic will help demand. Bitcoin remains under pressure, trading around $33,000 after a retreat this week.

The debate over whether inflation will prove sticky and prompt central banks to pare stimulus earlier than expected remains key for investors. While volatility is evident in the speculative fringe, such as meme shares and cryptocurrencies, global stocks are near an all-time high and Treasury yields have eased for three successive weeks. The overall picture suggests faith in the Fed’s assurances that price pressures will prove transient.