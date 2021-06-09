Spanish retailer Inditex books 421 million euro profit in first quarter By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A staff member sorts clothes inside a clothing store of Inditex’s Zara brand at a newly opened shopping mall in Beijing, China April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

LISBON (Reuters) – Spanish retail giant Inditex (MC:) reported a first quarter net profit of 421 million euros ($512.74 million) on Wednesday, beating analysts’ expectations but still a third below pre-pandemic levels in the same February-April period.

Net sales reached 4.9 billion euros, 25% more than in the first quarter of 2020 but still below 2019 levels of 5.93 billion euros.

Online sales were up 67% from last year as lockdowns kept stores across the world closed or operating under capacity for much of the quarter due to pandemic-related restrictions.

($1 = 0.8211 euros)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR