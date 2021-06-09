Solar Eclipse Threatens EU Power Supplies Reliant on Renewables

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Power traders across Europe are preparing for a partial solar eclipse after a similar event six years ago caused sharp swings in electricity prices and prompted blackout warnings from grid managers.

An eclipse across the northern part of Canada, Greenland and Russia is set to cast a shadow across most of Europe between 10:10 a.m. and 1:45pm Berlin time on Thursday, the peak time for solar output. The event is expected to reduce sun-powered generation by as much as 23%, according to the European grid managers association Entsoe.

“We are on full alert,” Bo Palmgren, chief operating officer at MFT Energy A/S, a power and gas trader, said by phone. “A lot of preparation has been made to ensure that we are ready, but it still remains to be seen what will happen and we look forward to see how the market will react.”

The phenomena highlights the variable flows of electricity coming from renewables such as solar and wind that Europe is increasingly reliant upon. When the moon blocked about 80% of the sun’s light in March 2015, one grid manager warned against using elevators and ski-lifts during the event due to the risk of a blackout, according to Jenny Chase, a solar industry analyst at Bloomberg NEF.