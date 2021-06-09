Solana Labs raises $314M via private token sale as ecosystem support expands By Cointelegraph

Solana Labs raises $314M via private token sale as ecosystem support expands
Cryptocurrency venture capital funds have poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Solana Labs to support further development and execution of decentralized applications and platforms building on Solana.
Solana Labs, the blockchain development studio devoted to incubating Solana projects, announced Wednesday that it had raised $314.15 million through a private token sale — marking one of the largest private sales of the year.
