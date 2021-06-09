Home Business Solana Labs raises $314M via private token sale as ecosystem support expands...

Solana Labs raises $314M via private token sale as ecosystem support expands By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Solana Labs raises $314M via private token sale as ecosystem support expands

Cryptocurrency venture capital funds have poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Solana Labs to support further development and execution of decentralized applications and platforms building on Solana.

Solana Labs, the blockchain development studio devoted to incubating Solana projects, announced Wednesday that it had raised $314.15 million through a private token sale — marking one of the largest private sales of the year.