Singapore Launches MAS Sustainability Report to Lead Green Push

(Bloomberg) — The Monetary Authority of Singapore released its inaugural sustainability report, laying out its battle plan to green the city-state’s finance sector and lead the energy transition in Asia.

The report, which consolidates previously announced policies by the central bank, highlights Singapore’s support in the fight against climate change by eliminating harmful emissions globally by the middle of the century. Those efforts include testing the climate resilience of its official reserve investments and deploying $1.8 billion to five asset managers as part of its Green Investments Programme.

“Singapore is firmly committed to doing its part in the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Ravi Menon, managing director of the MAS, said in a briefing Wednesday about the report, which he said is the first of its kind by a central bank in Asia.

Asian economies have a lot at risk through 2050 as they account for about half of global greenhouse gas emissions. According to the MAS, between $2.8 trillion and $4.7 trillion in economic growth could be lost each year due to the effects of extreme heat and humidity on labor productivity, and $1.2 trillion in capital stock could be damaged by flooding in any given year.