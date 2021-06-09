Shell to Accelerate Emissions Cuts After Dutch Court Ruling

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Royal Dutch Shell Plc will accelerate its carbon emissions cuts following a Dutch court ruling last month, taking “bold but measured” steps in the transition to cleaner energy.

The oil and gas giant still expects to appeal the verdict and believes it has been unjustly singled out, Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement posted on Linkedin. However, the company also feels “determination to rise to the challenge” posed by the ruling, he said.

“We will seek ways to reduce emissions even further in a way that remains purposeful and profitable,” van Beurden said.

Shell has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 20% within a decade, and to net-zero before 2050. On May 26, a court in The Hague decided that wasn’t enough, ruling that the company had commitments under the Paris climate agreement to go even faster. The verdict could have far-reaching consequences for the rest of the global fossil fuel industry.

