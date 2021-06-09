Senators discuss U.S. infrastructure deal that avoids tax hikes

Article content

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of 10 senators is discussing whether it is possible to revitalize U.S. roads and bridges without raising taxes, lawmakers said on Wednesday, a day after President Joe Biden rejected a separate Republican proposal.

Revamping America’s infrastructure is a high priority for Biden, but his sweeping $1.7 trillion proposal has run into trouble in a Congress only narrowly controlled by his fellow Democrats, making Republican support pivotal.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney told reporters that members of the group have reached “tentative conclusions” on their plan. It is expected to total nearly $900 billion.

“We’re not raising taxes,” Romney told reporters. “We’re going to be talking to other members to see if we can get enough support for this to have the necessary votes to be successful.”

A Democratic member of the group, Senator Jon Tester said he would be willing to look at funding an infrastructure plan without raising taxes — though he was not committed to that approach.

“I would consider it, sure,” Tester said. “I think there’s plenty of pots of money out there – hopefully they’re not all smoke and mirrors.”

Some liberal members of Biden’s Democratic Party — which holds razor-thin majorities in both chambers of Congress — have become frustrated by the long-running talks, and worried they will lead to a far smaller deal that does not include party priorities including funding for schools and home health care.