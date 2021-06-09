Selena Gomez “Didn’t Feel Good” About Her Body At The Met

“I remember this night specifically.”

Let’s be real, Selena Gomez is a fashion icon.


David Crotty / Patrick McMullan / Via Getty

When it came down to her Vera Wang gown for the 2015 Met Gala, Gomez became super honest about body image.


Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Via Getty

“I fluctuate a lot with my weight,” she said. “And I remember this night specifically. I didn’t feel good about my body.”

“So what was really amazing was that I actually got a chance to work on the dress that fit my body. I had such a beautiful time shaping this dress. I think that we came together and built something really beautiful and something that fit me really well.”


Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Via Getty

“That was one of the moments where I was like, I don’t have to be that 19-year-old body shape because I’m not.”


Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

This isn’t the first time Selena has opened up about body image.

Back in 2019, Selena spoke about being body-shamed on social media after gaining weight from her daily Lupus medication.

Speaking on the Giving Back Generation vodcast, she said, “I experienced body image [issues] with my weight fluctuation for the first time. I have Lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues. For me, that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff.”


Kevin Mazur / Via Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

“It’s the medication I have to take for the rest of my life. It depends on the month, to be honest. I really noticed when people started attacking me for that.”

“In reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what’s happening in my life, it’s out of my control and that got to me big time. I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit.”

Let this be a lesson to us all: bodies fluctuate, and no one is entitled to talk about anyone else’s, alright?

