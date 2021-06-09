Saudi Aramco expected to raise $6 billion as bond orders top $55 billion By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabian oil group Aramco (SE:) is expected to raise $6 billion on Wednesday as the company returned to the international debt markets with its first U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bond sale comprising three tranches, a document showed.

Pricing guidance on the Islamic bond or sukuk tightened to around 70 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries (UST) for a three-year tranche, around 90 bps over UST for a five-year tranche and around 125 bps over UST for a 10-year tranche, all plus or minus 5 bps, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Orders on the sale, which is expected to close later on Wednesday, topped $55 billion.

Initial guidance was around 105 bps over UST for the three-year bonds, around 125 bps over UST for the five-year notes and around 160 bps over UST for the 10-year tranche.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR