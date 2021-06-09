Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.51% By Investing.com



Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.51%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.51% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Pharmaceutical Appliances (SE:), which rose 9.88% or 4.55 points to trade at 50.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Advanced Industries Co. (SE:) added 9.63% or 5.00 points to end at 56.90 and Al-Ahsa Development Co. (SE:) was up 7.12% or 1.90 points to 28.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were National Petrochemical Company (SE:), which fell 2.63% or 1.25 points to trade at 46.25 at the close. Al-Jouf Agriculture Development Co (SE:) declined 2.56% or 2.30 points to end at 87.70 and Ash-Sharqiyah Development Company (SE:) was down 2.47% or 2.60 points to 102.80.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 106 to 81 and 16 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.61% or 0.43 to $70.48 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.79% or 0.57 to hit $72.79 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.11% or 2.05 to trade at $1892.35 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.27% to 4.5768, while USD/SAR unchanged 0.00% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.13% at 89.957.