Home Business Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up...

Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.51% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.51%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.51% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Pharmaceutical Appliances (SE:), which rose 9.88% or 4.55 points to trade at 50.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Advanced Industries Co. (SE:) added 9.63% or 5.00 points to end at 56.90 and Al-Ahsa Development Co. (SE:) was up 7.12% or 1.90 points to 28.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were National Petrochemical Company (SE:), which fell 2.63% or 1.25 points to trade at 46.25 at the close. Al-Jouf Agriculture Development Co (SE:) declined 2.56% or 2.30 points to end at 87.70 and Ash-Sharqiyah Development Company (SE:) was down 2.47% or 2.60 points to 102.80.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 106 to 81 and 16 ended unchanged.

Shares in Saudi Pharmaceutical Appliances (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 9.88% or 4.55 to 50.60. Shares in Saudi Advanced Industries Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 9.63% or 5.00 to 56.90. Shares in Al-Ahsa Development Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 7.12% or 1.90 to 28.60.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.61% or 0.43 to $70.48 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.79% or 0.57 to hit $72.79 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.11% or 2.05 to trade at $1892.35 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.27% to 4.5768, while USD/SAR unchanged 0.00% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.13% at 89.957.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©