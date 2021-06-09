Russia’s high inflation shifts expectations for bigger rate hike on Friday

Article content

MOSCOW — Russia’s unexpectedly high inflation in May prompted a wide-scale revision of forecasts, shifting market expectations towards a bigger 50 basis-point interest rate increase on Friday, a Reuters poll suggested on Wednesday.

Annual consumer inflation, the central bank’s main area of responsibility, overshot expectations and accelerated to 6.0% in May, reaching its highest since October 2016 when the key rate was at 10%, data showed late on Monday.

Twenty-seven of the 29 analysts and economists polled after the inflation release said the central bank would raise the key rate to 5.50% from 5%.

The previous Reuters poll from Monday showed 19 of the 28 polled experts expected the central bank to raise the key rate by 25 basis points.

Only nine experts polled on the first day of the rate-setting week predicted the central bank to raise rates by 50 basis points, as it did in April.

“May inflation surprise favors another 50bp hike,” Deutsche Bank analysts said of the inflation reading that overshoot Reuters forecast of 5.8%.

The central bank targets annual consumer inflation of 4%. It climbed above the target in late 2020 amid global inflation and as the weaker rouble filtered into prices.