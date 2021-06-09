Rachel Lindsay Reacts To Chris Harrison’s Bachelor Exit

“I wasn’t expecting for it to happen.”
The former Bachelorette shared her reaction to the recent announcement about Chris Harrison’s permanent exit from the show — and she was actually pretty surprised.
“I gotta say, I am [shocked]. I wasn’t expecting for it to happen, not after the announcement,” Lindsay said on Extra.
She went on to note that fans can only “speculate” the specific reasons behind his departure and shared her own theories about the situation.
“I think several past contestants coming forward and saying they didn’t want him to be part of Paradise. I think Katie Thurston, her very last tweet before she went to film her season was that Chris needed to step away,” Lindsay explained.
She continued, “I think that, coupled with the interview that happened on this very stage, maybe led to him not coming back.”
Chris seemingly stood up for Rachael Kirkconnell in the interview, urging Bachelor Nation to offer her “grace” and “understanding” as the photos in question were taken when she was a teenager.
Following backlash to his remarks, Chris apologized and made the decision to temporarily “step aside” from his role on the show.
While the response to his apology was mixed, Rachel Lindsay expressed that she forgave Chris for his comments and thought it was important to do so in order to move forward and become better.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like others agreed with Rachel based on Chris’ ultimate exit from the show.
