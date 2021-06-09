Proposed New York Bitcoin mining ban watered down to allow green projects By Cointelegraph

Proposed New York Bitcoin mining ban watered down to allow green projects
A proposed crypto mining ban calling for a forced three-year hiatus on all mining operations in New York has been watered down — and will now allow green projects.
The bill passed in the senate on June 8, and has now been referred to the state assembly. If the bill is passed in the assembly, it will be delivered to Governor Andrew Cuomo to either approve or veto the proposed legislation.
