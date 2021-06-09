Proactive news headlines including Comet Resources, Poseidon Nickel, Calima Energy and Piedmont Lithium

Sydney, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX:AGC) has extended Achilles copper and base metal target following the completion of a large sampling program using portable X-Ray fluorescence (pXRF) along the Achilles shear zone southward from the recent drilling, at its 100% owned Cargelligo licence in central NSW. Click here

Comet Resources Ltd (ASX:CRL) has started diamond drilling at the Santa Teresa Gold Project in Baja California, Mexico. Click here

Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) has welcomed the completion of the 809.4 metre diamond drill hole by IGO Ltd (ASX:IGO) (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) (FRA:IDZ) in the company’s Symons Hill tenement in the Fraser Range. Click here

Poseidon Nickel Ltd’s (ASX:POS) (OTCMKTS:PSDNF) (FRA:NYG) initial drilling results from Golden Swan discovery have demonstrated high-grade continuity with intersections up to 3.05 metres at 6.72% nickel within the wider Black Swan Project in Western Australia. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has recommenced reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Blue Poles discovery within its Whiteheads Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has revised operational and financial guidance for the remainder of 2021 to reflect higher realised oil & gas prices, increased sales volumes based on production to-date and production results expected from the start of the company’s drilling campaign in Canada. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) (ASX:PLL) (OTCMKTS:PDDTF) has further enhanced the sustainability of its flagship US lithium project in North Carolina with a 40% increase in the resource of the industrial minerals quartz, feldspar and mica. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) (FSE:8F3) has completed drilling and casing operations at the high-impact Jewell 13-12-1S-3W SXH1 well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in the world-class Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, USA. Click here

Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN) (OTCQB:CGMLF) has received strong results from ongoing regional reconnaissance exploration at the Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Element (PGE) Project in Western Australia. Click here

Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:SHH) is gearing up for a reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign at its Bruce Gold Project in the Northern Territory after identifying priority drill targets. Click here

