Pose Series Finale Character Recap

Throughout the course of season three, Blanca is working to get her nursing degree — and when the show leaves her, she’s a full-on registered nurse! She’s married to her lover, Christopher, and is living successfully with managed HIV. In addition to helping others navigate the disease (and more) at her hospital gig, she serves as Grandmother of House Evangelista. In the final scenes of the show Blanca wins a Legendary Mother award at the ball, and the last moments see her bestowing a struggling, upstart house with lived words of wisdom: “Ain’t no secrets or shortcuts to success. You just keep trying… Reach higher and dream big until you triumph.”