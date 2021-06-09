PolygonScan to Offer Accurate Blockchain Data on Polygon PoS Chain By CoinQuora

Polygon: PolygonScan to Offer Accurate Blockchain Data on Polygon PoS Chain
  • The Polygon announced they have released Polygonscan
  • They said it will offer accurate blockchain data on the Polygon PoS chain Explorer

The Polygon announced the release of its anticipated product, the Polygonscan. The team said this product offers accurate blockchain data on the Polygon PoS chain Explorer. The platform is based on the famous Etherscan explorer and is built by the makers of Etherscan.

According to the Polygon team, they released PolygonScan to allow users to explore and search the Polygon blockchain for transactions. Also, users can search for addresses, tokens, prices, and other activities taking place on Polygon.

Let’s note that Polygon is a protocol and a framework for creating and combining Ethereum-​compatible blockchain networks. It also aggregates scalable solutions on and supports a multi-chain Ethereum eco…

