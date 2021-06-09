Polkadot creator Gavin Wood proposes June 15 for first Kusama parachain auction By Cointelegraph

Polkadot and Kusama creator Gavin Wood has published a tentative schedule for the much-anticipated Kusama parachain slot auctions.

According to a blog post posted on Tuesday, the first parachain auction slot will open on June 15 at 12:00 pm Central European Summer Time.