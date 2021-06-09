Philippines gains, Asian currencies quiet ahead of U.S. inflation data

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Strong trade data vaulted Philippine

shares to a three-month high on Wednesday, while Asian

currencies stuck to tight ranges ahead of U.S. inflation data

that could offer clues on the Federal Reserve’s stance on

tapering monetary stimulus.

Most of the region’s currencies were flat to slightly lower,

with the Taiwan dollar down 0.2%.

Asian investors have adopted a cautious view so far this

week, as the dollar stands to gain if signs of price pressure

prompt the Fed to start discussing early tapering at its policy

meeting next week.

Economists reckon U.S. inflation in May will rise 0.4% from

the previous month, but recent payrolls data showed job hiring

did not grow as fast as expected and overnight 10-year Treasury

yields fell to a one-month low, where it continued

to trade in Asian hours.

“Maybe bond markets are absolutely right. The inflation we

are seeing … is just transitory,” Robert Carnell, the

Asia-Pacific head of research for ING, said.

In China, the world’s second-largest economy, producer

prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years in

May, largely due to higher commodity prices, though that was yet

to seep into consumer inflation.

“Despite risks of some degree of lagged spillover from PPI,

the wider point is that the ability of China’s supply-side to

absorb excessive cost-push mitigates inflation risks,” Mizuho

Bank said in a note.

Shanghai’s composite index edged higher, while the

yuan gained 0.1%, in line with the broader region.

Philippine stocks stood out from a mixed picture in

Asia with a 1.4% jump, as both imports and exports surged in

April off lower bases last year.

The trade deficit came in at $2.73 billion, with ING saying

the Philippine current account surplus may move closer to a

deficit by year-end. The peso edged higher.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Ayala Corp, Ayala Land Inc and Jollibee

Foods Corp were the top gainers in the Philippines

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fell 1.09 basis

points to 6.435%​​

** Indonesia raises 34 trln rupiah from debt auction, above

target

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0627 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD %

Japan +0.02 -5.69 -0.35 5.16

China +0.10 +2.10 0.09 3.17

India -0.14 +0.10 0.28 12.89

Indonesia -0.07 -1.54 0.15 0.49

Malaysia +0.05 -2.36 -0.19 -2.60

Philippines +0.08 +0.52 1.36 -3.32

S.Korea -0.09 -2.60 -0.86 12.06

Singapore -0.05 -0.23 -0.26 11.08

Taiwan -0.21 +2.60 -0.64 15.16

Thailand +0.19 -3.82 0.65 12.01

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Simon Cameron-Moore and Devika Syamnath)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR