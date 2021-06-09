Philippines gains, Asian currencies quiet ahead of U.S. inflation data

Article content

Strong trade data vaulted Philippine

shares to a three-month high on Wednesday, while Asian

currencies stuck to tight ranges ahead of U.S. inflation data

that could offer clues on the Federal Reserve’s stance on

tapering monetary stimulus.

Most of the region’s currencies were flat to slightly lower,

with the Taiwan dollar down 0.2%.

Asian investors have adopted a cautious view so far this

week, as the dollar stands to gain if signs of price pressure

prompt the Fed to start discussing early tapering at its policy

meeting next week.

Economists reckon U.S. inflation in May will rise 0.4% from

the previous month, but recent payrolls data showed job hiring

did not grow as fast as expected and overnight 10-year Treasury

yields fell to a one-month low, where it continued

to trade in Asian hours.

“Maybe bond markets are absolutely right. The inflation we

are seeing … is just transitory,” Robert Carnell, the

Asia-Pacific head of research for ING, said.

In China, the world’s second-largest economy, producer

prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years in

May, largely due to higher commodity prices, though that was yet

to seep into consumer inflation.

“Despite risks of some degree of lagged spillover from PPI,