Paraguay to start working on an “important project” involving Bitcoin and PayPal By BTC Peers

Following El Salvador’s move to recognize as legal tender, Paraguay appears to be the next country in line to drop a major Bitcoin announcement.

Carlos Antonio Rejala Helman, Deputy of the Nation, has suggested that the country is cooking something behind the scenes. Helman disclosed on his social media channels on Monday that the country would launch a major Bitcoin-related project later this week. He said:

As I was saying a long time ago, our country needs to advance hand in hand with the new generation. The moment has come, our moment. This week we start with an important project to innovate Paraguay in front of the world! The real one to the moon! BTC, PayPal.

Although the details of the project are still sketchy, Helman left several clues pointing to a big Bitcoin announcement. In addition to including the popular crypto catchphrase “to the moon” in his tweet, an accompanying picture shows the legislature wearing laser eyes, a Twitter-based meme symbolizing Bitcoin endorsement and a bullish outlook.

The legislature goes on to say in a subsequent tweet that he plans to make the country a hub for crypto investors.