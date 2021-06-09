Panama Follows El Salvador’s Lead, Next Crypto Nation By CoinQuora



Panama Follows El Salvador’s Lead, Next Crypto Nation



Panama is working on a proposal to embrace and other cryptos in the country.

The announcement came after El Salvador’s move to make Bitcoin a legal tender.

Paraguay too is following El Salvador’s lead.

Congressman Gabriel Silva of Panama tweets about bringing Bitcoin and other cryptos to the country. In particular, he highlights the importance of embracing “true technology” for the nation to become an “entrepreneurship hub”.

Panama’s decision came soon after El Salvador’s recent announcement about making Bitcoin a legal tender. The announcement came a few days ago by El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, at the Bitcoin 2021 Conference in Miami.

In his tweet, Silva mentions that Panama has no intention of being left behind. Therefore, to get started on Panama’s crypto journey, he says he has begun to prepare a proposal to present to the Assembly.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

