Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart Agreement, and Plant-based Food Progress

Article content TORONTO — Organic Garage Ltd. (TSXV: OG, OTCQX: OGGFF, FRA: 9CW1), one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers, is pleased to provide an update on several exciting initiatives the Company is working on in 2021 to continue to grow the business. Expansion:

The Company continues to evaluate expansion opportunities, both domestically and internationally. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a renewed focus on grocery as an essential service, and landlords and developers are actively looking for grocery tenants, particularly in the health & wellness space, to anchor new real estate properties or vacancies. We are excited to have been sought out for these types of developments that may lead to potential future brand expansion opportunities in existing or new territories. Online Sales:

The Company is pleased to announce that the initial launch of online sales with Instacart has been well received by customers. The Company recently announced that it had signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Instacart, North America’s largest online delivery platform, for the online ordering and delivery of groceries from all Organic Garage retail locations. The agreement significantly increases the Company’s online delivery service area, amplifying an online sales strategy that was implemented in January 2020, and has shown consistent growth since its inception. The larger service area encompasses over 2.11 million households and will allow Organic Garage to sell to customers in new markets such as Mississauga, Milton, Brampton, Newmarket, Scarborough, and Pickering, to name a few.

Article content Hand-Picked Partner Program:

After the successful launch of the Cheese Boutique Hand-Picked Partner program in its Junction location in May, the company is working towards rolling out the kiosk to its other locations over the course of 2021. Building on the well-received launches with Tori’s Bakeshop and Cheese Boutique, the company is working on other kiosk programs in the categories of specialty meat, specialty bakery, flowers & plants and prepared foods to augment its core grocery offer and enhance the Organic Garage shopping experience for its customers. Future of Cheese:

Our newly acquired plant-based food company Future of Cheese has made significant progress since the acquisition, establishing commercial production partnerships with industry leading Flamaglo Foods Ltd, as well as the Company’s Toronto-based commercial kitchen where the FoC team is actively completing commercial batch formulations on its initial SKUs, planned for launch this summer. The updated branding across all platforms has been completed and further updates including final renderings will be showcased publicly in the coming weeks. Future of Cheese Co-Founder and Maître Fromager, Afrim Pristine’s highly anticipated Food Network TV show, “Cheese: A Love Story” premieres today, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET. Financial Results Webcast:

Toll Free: 1-877-674-6060 English Playback Passcode: 032246# Matt Lurie, CEO of Organic Garage commented, “I am excited to continue the success of the initiatives we have launched in 2021. Continuing to develop and grow the Hand-Picked Partners program will help us fill out our offer to customers and give them even more reasons to shop at Organic Garage, building on our already unique shopping experience and value proposition. This will aid us as we look at expansion prospects available in the market and, with a prudent and fiscally aware approach, carefully review opportunities to grow bricks and mortar locations for Organic Garage. That expansion approach, combined with our recently announced partnership with Instacart, will allow us to continue to service more and more of the Ontario market, either by physically shopping in our stores or through ordering online for home delivery.”

Article content About Future of Cheese

The Future of Cheese Company is a Canadian plant-based cheese innovator and manufacturer led by one of the world’s best and recognized cheese makers, along with one of Canada’s top chefs, and supported by a team of science minds and sustainability experts. Utilizing unique aging and manufacturing processes, a well-established distribution network and high-profile marketing channels, the Company is set to disrupt the rapidly growing plant-based dairy alternatives market, paving the way for the future of cheese! For more information please visit the Future of Cheese website at www.futureofcheese.com. About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV: OG, OTCQX: OGGFF, FRA: 9CW1) is one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company’s stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “achieve”, “could”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “outlook”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should” or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes. Forward looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Organic Garage, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Organic Garage to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Although Organic Garage has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Article content Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Organic Garage’s actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Organic Garage assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005228/en/ Contacts Bill Mitoulas

T: (416) 479-9547

E: investor_relations@organicgarage.com

