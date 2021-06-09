Oil Sands Industry Backs Plan to Help Canada Reach Climate Goal

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Canada’s oil sands industry, which produces one of the dirtiest forms of crude, is backing a plan to build out carbon-capture infrastructure to eliminate some emissions on a net basis by 2050.

The Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero initiative announced Wednesday is supported by many of the country’s biggest oil and gas producers. The goal is that by 2050, the industry will reach net zero for direct emissions from the companies’ operations and indirect emissions from utilities selling power to those companies.

The oil sands sector is particularly carbon-intensive because of the energy required to extract bitumen from vast open-pit mines. Capturing and storing carbon emissions offers it a way to keep operating while also helping Canada meet its commitments under the Paris climate accord.

The new initiative — backed by Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Cenovus Energy Inc., Imperial Oil Ltd., MEG Energy Corp. and Suncor Energy Inc. — envisages several measures, including the development of a pipeline connecting the oil sands centers of Fort McMurray and Cold Lake in Alberta with a hub for capturing and storing carbon.

“The Pathways initiative is ambitious and will require significant investment on the part of both industry and government to advance the research and development of new and emerging technologies,” the companies said in a statement.

