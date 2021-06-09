Number of ETH on crypto exchanges fall to 2-year low By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Number of ETH on crypto exchanges fall to 2-year low

The number of on top crypto exchanges has plummeted to its lowest levels in the past two years.

According to recent data published by crypto analytics platform Glassnode, crypto exchanges are taking a beating as the entire market consolidates. Brokerages now hold the smallest amount of Ethereum since June 2019. Also, there has been a 31% decline in the amount of Ethereum on crypto trading platforms from 19 million ETH in July 2020 to less than 13 million in 2021.

As reported by BTC PEERS, along with the drop in demand for Ethereum, the network’s gas fees have dropped to their lowest levels since the beginning of the year.

One possible explanation for the data is that investors are accumulating the digital asset at the current price ahead of a potential Bull Run.

To back the accumulation narrative, Glassnode pointed out that there has been an increase in the number of Ethereum wallets holding at least 0.1 ETH over the past few months. Nearly 5 million addresses now hold at least 0.1 ETH, a figure that the crypto analytics platform claims to be the highest level on record.

On June 5, Whale Alert revealed that 40,000 ETH coins worth over $104 million were transferred from Binance to a digital wallet.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR