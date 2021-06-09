Morgan Stanley appoints E*Trade leaders to top wealth division jobs By Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) appointed several executives from E*Trade to senior roles on Wednesday in a leadership shuffle that brings leaders from the online broker into the top ranks of the firm’s wealth management division, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The moves make a unified leadership team, Andy Saperstein, head of the wealth business, wrote in the memo. Morgan Stanley bought E*Trade last year for $13 billion.

E*Trade’s former chief financial officer Chad Turner will lead digital direct business within wealth management, and Mike Curcio, previously E*Trade’s head of self-directed brokerage, will serve as the head of strategic transformation.

Andrea Zaretsky, previously chief marketing officer at E*Trade, will be the chief marketing officer for all of wealth management. Zaretsky, Turner and Curcio will all report to Saperstein, who also the co-president of the bank.

Mike Murphy, head of brokerage services at E*Trade, will lead digital direct client services, Chris Larkin, E*trade’s head of trading, will oversee trading across the division. Shane Mulron will lead business control and support. He previously led institutional product and risk management for E*Trade.

Brett Goodman, who led strategy, communications and investor relations at E*Trade will report to Curcio on strategic transformation team.

