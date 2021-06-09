Miles Heizer Mae Whitman Parenthood Birthday Post

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

You probably recognize Miles Heizer as Alex Standall from 13 Reasons Why.


Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

And you probably know Mae Whitman from her roles in Good Girls, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and numerous other shows and movies.


Summit Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

But before all that, Miles and Mae starred on Parenthood together as siblings Drew and Amber Holt!


Emiley Schweich / Courtesy Everett Collection

The show aired on NBC from 2010 to 2015, and I’m honestly still obsessed with the Braverman family to this day.

Miles and Mae are besties IRL and their friendship is so adorable — they even became roomies during their time on the show together.

In honor of Mae’s 33rd birthday, Miles posted a tribute to her on his Instagram story, and honestly, it’s too precious.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life, the icon, the legend, the moment,” Miles posted.


He also tagged Mae in a pic of Renesmee from Twilight because…why not, I guess!

Miles concluded the birthday tribute with a screencap of one of my favorite Parenthood scenes:


NBC

Never forget the iconic scene of Amber and Drew getting stoned together.

Amber and Drew forevahhhh!!!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR