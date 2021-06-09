Mexico’s president taps finance minister to head central bank

Article content

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday tapped his finance minister to take the helm at the central bank and nominated a longstanding adviser to assume charge of the finance ministry, promising to ramp up social spending.

Lopez Obrador said on Twitter that Finance Minister Arturo Herrera would take over from Bank of Mexico chief Alejandro Diaz de Leon, whose term at the bank expires at the end of 2021.

To replace Herrera, Lopez Obrador chose economist Rogelio Ramirez de la O, which would make him the third finance minister the president has had since he took office at the end of 2018.

In a video published in social media to flag the changes, Lopez Obrador vowed to boost social spending going forward, while Ramirez vowed to keep up the president’s policies of fiscal austerity combined with a status focus on the poor.

Ramirez is a longstanding adviser to Lopez Obrador and was his pick for finance minister when he first ran for the presidency in 2006, an election he narrowly lost. Herrera will remain in the job in the short term.

Jorge Gordillo, an economist at CI Banco, said Herrera’s appointment was good news given he had an established record.

“Herrera’s viewed as a technical person, he knows the markets, he’s respected,” he said, adding that it suggested that central bank autonomy would be upheld. “But we don’t know how much Herrera will be the president’s man at the Bank of Mexico.”