Mexico lawmakers aim to follow the example of neighboring countries with proposed Bitcoin legislation By Cointelegraph

Mexico lawmakers aim to follow the example of neighboring countries with proposed Bitcoin legislation
Eduardo Murat Hinojosa, a senator of the federal government of Mexico, has said he will be submitting a proposal to lawmakers seemingly aimed at crypto adoption in the country.
In a tweet today, Hinojosa changed his profile picture to feature the senator speaking into a microphone with the iconic “laser eyes,” indicating support for crypto. The lawmaker said he would be “promoting and proposing a legal framework for crypto coins in Mexico’s lower house,” specifically mentioning (BTC).
