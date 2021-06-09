Megan Fox Stars In Midnight In The Switchglass Trailer

This is where it all started for Megan and MGK.
Fans are finally getting a first look at the couple’s big screen debut in the shocking first trailer for Midnight In The Switchglass.
Midnight In The Switchglass follows two FBI agents who team up with a Florida state cop to catch a serial killer who abducts young girls from truck stops.
Things take a turn for the worse when a sting operation goes wrong and one of the agents, played by Megan, is abducted herself.
At one point in the trailer, Megan and MGK go head-to-head, with Megan even taking a swing at her IRL boyfriend.
The couple actually met while filming the upcoming thriller and it’s kind of a surprise things turned romantic considering their intense on screen relationship.
“I don’t know if people understand what a good actor he is. He is so charismatic and he’s so naturally gifted and he’s so intense,” Megan told ET of her co-star-turned-significant other.
