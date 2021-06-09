Mario Cantone And More Stars Return For SATC Revival

And Just Like That… is going to be so great!

But I feel better now that Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler all signed on to play Anthony, Steve, Stanford, and Harry again in the revival.


“Everyone at And Just Like That… is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved Sex and the City characters with the actors who made them so lovable,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said per Variety.


Plus, Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramírez will also be joining the crew as a new cast member, so you know there’ll be a bunch of new and exciting storylines.

And Just Like That… is scheduled to begin production this summer. I can’t wait to see what happens to Carrie Bradshaw and her friends!


