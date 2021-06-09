London Police Requests for the Ability to Freeze Crypto Assets By CoinQuora



London Police Requests for the Ability to Freeze Crypto Assets



London Metro Police detectives requested to have the ability to freeze crypto assets

This will only apply to crypto-assets with links to criminal entities

The police aim to stop those who are performing money laundering through crypto

The detectives for the London Metro police recently requested the ability to freeze crypto assets. This request applies to the power to prevent individuals or businesses suspected of criminal behavior from making transactions.

Aside from this, authorities started to coordinate with the government. They are asking for changes in the legislation. These changes aim to move toward making it harder for criminals to use crypto for money laundering.

Mick Gallagher, the detective chief superintendent at the Met’s central specialist crime command, had an interview with the Times. There, he said that cryptocurrencies like bitc…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora