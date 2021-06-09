Loki Director Explains Show’s Gender Fluidity Reference

“It felt like an important thing.”
It’s been confirmed that Loki is genderfluid — but for most major Marvel fans, that won’t come as a big surprise.
Loki’s gender fluidity has long been speculated and in a promo for the new Disney+ series, it was finally referenced.
In a recent teaser for the show, a file shown with information about Loki listed sex as “fluid.”
“I would say that details are marked in but it is something acknowledged,” director Kate Herron told Insider about the inclusion.
She continued, “He’s gender fluid in the Norse mythology and the comics and it felt like an important thing to, as you say, make sure it’s canon.”
“It’s always been there in the comics for some time and in the history of the character for hundreds, if not thousands of years,” Tom recently told Inverse.
He added, “Breadth and range of identity contained in the character has been emphasized and is something I was always aware of when I was first cast 10 years ago…We were very aware, this is something we felt responsible for.”
The first episode of Loki is now streaming on Disney+.
