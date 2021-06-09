Litecoin Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $166.650 by 11:42 (15:42 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.17% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 31.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $11.106B, or 0.70% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $152.487 to $166.687 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 11.32%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.192B or 2.47% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $145.8559 to $197.6017 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 60.32% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $36,446.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 14.89% on the day.

was trading at $2,552.65 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 7.41%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $685.639B or 42.94% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $298.607B or 18.70% of the total cryptocurrency market value.