Latam FX weaken against firm dollar, Peru’s sol bounces from lows

Most Latin American currencies edged

lower by afternoon trading on Wednesday as the dollar regained

footing ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the week, while

Peru’s sol bounced from record lows amid a tight presidential

election.

Brazil’s real fell 0.6% after firming as much as

0.3%. Annual inflation came in above expectations, hitting 8%

for the first time in four years and making a stronger case for

an interest rate hike by Brazil’s monetary policy committee,

Copom.

“Copom will (also) probably signal that another 75 basis

point hike is on the cards at the subsequent meeting in August,”

said William Jackson, chief EM economist at Capital Economics.

The central bank is due to meet next week and Capital

Economics and Citi expect it to hike by 75 basis points to

4.25%.

Peru’s currency jumped 2.3%. Vote counting after a

presidential election over the weekend is almost drawing to a

close with socialist Pedro Castillo leading over rival Keiko

Fujimori.

Right-wing conservative Fujimori is expected to find support

from overseas votes, and with some ballots being contested, the

results may take time to be declared.

“We have noted that as the votes cast abroad are accounted

for, it is likely that the difference between Pedro Castillo and