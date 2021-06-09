Lanceria to Launch Commission-Free Crypto-Powered Platform for Freelancers By CoinQuora



Lanceria to Launch Commission-Free Crypto-Powered Platform for Freelancers



Lanceria claims it will launch its crypto-powered freelance.

Lanceria claims to change the gig economy paradigm.

As the freelance industry is booming, many employers have difficulty finding skilled professionals. This is somewhat time-consuming and frustrating at the same time.

As a result, Lanceria claims it will launch its crypto-powered platform for freelancers after raising $1 Million in a private token sale. Lanceria is a gig-economy marketplace featuring AI functionality.

According to the firm, its crypto-friendly platform offers freelancers and their employers near-instant payment options—also, minimal commissions for sellers and buyers and a machine learning-based recommendations system.

While most of the available gig marketplaces take a fee of up to 20% of their earnings on freelancers, who also face payment delays, Lanceria claims to change the gig economy paradigm by dramatically slashing commissions fo…

