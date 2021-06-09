KuCoin To Face Allegations From Ontario’s Regulator By CoinQuora



KuCoin To Face Allegations From Ontario’s Regulator



The Ontario Securities Commission sent out a Statement of Allegations.

It marks all the laws two companies have allegedly failed to comply with.

The allegations are against two companies that operate KuCoin.

Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has taken action against two companies for allegedly failing at complying with local securities laws. The two companies are associated with KuCoin — a crypto exchange platform.

The securities regulator is looking to take further regulatory action. So far, the OSC has sent out a Statement of Allegations. In particular, Seychelles-based Mek Global Limited and Singapore-based PhoenixFin Pte. Ltd, are the two companies facing the allegations.

Both companies operate KuCoin. At the time of writing, KuCoin is processing …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

