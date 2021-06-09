KuCoin To Face Allegations From Ontario’s Regulator By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

KuCoin To Face Allegations From Ontario’s Regulator
  • The Ontario Securities Commission sent out a Statement of Allegations.
  • It marks all the laws two companies have allegedly failed to comply with.
  • The allegations are against two companies that operate KuCoin.

Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has taken action against two companies for allegedly failing at complying with local securities laws. The two companies are associated with KuCoin — a crypto exchange platform.

The securities regulator is looking to take further regulatory action. So far, the OSC has sent out a Statement of Allegations. In particular, Seychelles-based Mek Global Limited and Singapore-based PhoenixFin Pte. Ltd, are the two companies facing the allegations.

Both companies operate KuCoin. At the time of writing, KuCoin is processing …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR