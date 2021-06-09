Keystone XL Project That Galvanized Climate Activists Is Dropped

Article content

(Bloomberg) — TC Energy Corp. has ended its 16-year quest to build the Keystone XL oil pipeline, the controversial cross-border project that became a litmus test for climate activism and was blocked by President Joe Biden.

Calgary-based TC Energy said in a statement it had formally terminated the project after consultation with the government of Alberta in Canada. It had already suspended construction on the project earlier this year, after Biden revoked a presidential permit for the project.

Keystone XL helped galvanize modern climate activism, uniting environmentalists in a battle against the project some described as a “climate dirty bomb.” It also shifted the course of American environmentalism from its roots struggles against nuclear power, toxic waste and chemical toxins in the 1960s and 1970s.

The decision caps a decade long struggle over the 1,200-mile (1,930-kilometer) pipeline that would have ferried oil sands crude from Alberta to Steele City, Nebraska. The project had long been battered by the political winds in the U.S., having first been rejected by former President Barack Obama before former President Donald Trump revived it in 2017.

Biden issued an executive order revoking the critical presidential permit for Keystone XL on his first day in office.