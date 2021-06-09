Joe Jonas Looks Back On Jonas Brothers 2013 Split

At the time, the breakup came as a huge shock to a ton of people — especially as they were about to release their fifth album and go on tour. In the years that have followed, it’s become clear that Nick was the one to have initiated the breakup talk — and that things were super tense between the brothers.



FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Nick previously said in 2019, “I said, ‘You know, I feel like the Jonas Brothers should be no more, and we should go on individual journeys.’ And it didn’t go so well. […] I feared that, you know, we – they would never speak to me again.”