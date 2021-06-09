Joe Jonas Looks Back On Jonas Brothers 2013 Split

“The pressure kept building inside me, until Kevin set it loose.”


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for WCRF

At the time, the breakup came as a huge shock to a ton of people — especially as they were about to release their fifth album and go on tour. In the years that have followed, it’s become clear that Nick was the one to have initiated the breakup talk — and that things were super tense between the brothers.


FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Nick previously said in 2019, “I said, ‘You know, I feel like the Jonas Brothers should be no more, and we should go on individual journeys.’ And it didn’t go so well. […] I feared that, you know, we – they would never speak to me again.”

In an excerpt of the upcoming Jonas Brothers memoir, Blood, Joe likened his reaction to the meeting where Nick announced that he wanted to leave the band to a “tsunami.”

“I walked into that meeting like a tourist going to the beach,” he began. “I kicked back on the couch and said, ‘What’s going on?’ and put my feet up. I didn’t see the tsunami coming.”

“I still remember the exact words he said,” Joe continued. “‘My heart is no longer in this.’ It was like something our dad would say. Very pastor-like. Something an old-fashioned gentleman might say to his partner when getting divorced. It felt formal, serious…and permanent.”


Scott Gries / Getty Images

However, it was Kevin’s response that particularly set off Joe’s emotions. “The pressure kept building inside me, until Kevin set it loose. Kevin was going on about a breakup tour. ‘We can figure this out,’ he was saying. ‘We’ll just say, this is it. We’re breaking up and we’re going to do this farewell tour.'”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for DCP

Although Joe keeps exactly what he said a secret (for now), he did give us an insight into what he was thinking: “How could he be cool with this so quickly? It was all over, and he was trying to market it. This was not okay.”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Of course, the breakup wasn’t actually permanent — the boys got back together and kicked off their reunion with “Sucker” in 2019.

The full memoir will be out November 9th, 2021.

