JBS paid $11 million in response to ransomware attack By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view of the JBS USA Worthington pork plant in Minnesota, U.S., October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan
(Reuters) – JBS USA, subsidiary of Brazilian firm JBS SA (OTC:), confirmed in a statement on Wednesday the company paid the equivalent of $11 million in ransom in response to a criminal hack against its operations.
The world’s largest meat producer canceled shifts at its U.S. and Canadian meat plants last week, after JBS said it was hit with a crippling cyberattack that threatened to disrupt food supply chains and inflate food prices.
