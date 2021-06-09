Japan’s wholesale prices rise at fastest pace in 13 years on commodities surge

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s wholesale prices rose at their fastest annual pace in 13 years reflecting higher commodity costs, data showed on Thursday, a sign global inflationary pressures are pinching firms already struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With companies seen slow in passing on the higher costs on to households, the uptick in wholesale inflation is unlikely to prod the Bank of Japan into withdrawing its massive stimulus any time soon, analysts say.

“We’re seeing emerging signs of cost-push inflation. If this is not accompanied by rising wages, we could see Japanese consumers’ purchasing power decline,” said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities.

The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the prices companies charge each other for their goods, rose 4.9% in May from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday, more than a median market forecast for a 4.5% increase.

It followed a 3.8% gain in April and was the biggest annual increase since September 2008, when a global spike in food and raw material costs pushed up a range of prices in Japan.

China also saw factory gate prices rise at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years, underscoring the tricky balance policymakers face in supporting their economies while keeping unwelcome inflationary pressures at bay.