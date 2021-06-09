Japanese shares rise, Eisai drops after 2 days of limit-up gains

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese shares inched higher on Thursday, as the service sector gained on prospects of economic reopenings and drugmakers rose on reports of government support, though Eisai eased after a big jump following U.S. approval of its Alzheimer’s disease drug.

Nikkei share average rose 0.42% to 28,982.70 while the broader Topix added 0.18% to 1,960.60.

Hopes of economic reopenings amid a steady vaccine rollout underpinned real-estate companies, railway operators and airline companies, though some of them started to lose momentum after a steady rally so far this month.

Japan plans to finish vaccinating all citizens who have applied for shots by October-November, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said during a debate between party leaders on Wednesday.

Eisai dropped as much as 8.5% after two days of gains by daily limit after U.S. regulators approved the drug, developed by the firm and Biogen, for Alzheimer’s disease. Shares of the company are up more than 30% so far this week.

Rival drugmaker Shionogi jumped 7.3% on a local media report that the firm plans to mass-produce its own COVID-19 vaccines.

Chugai Pharmaceutical gained 2.3% and Ono Pharmaceutical rose 1.7% on a media report they will receive government subsidies for their research on COVID-19 drugs.