Japan will aim to meet fiscal targets, raise minimum wage

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday the government will aim to achieve its fiscal targets including its goal to bring the primary balance to a surplus.

Suga also said the government will strive to raise the nationwide average minimum wage to 1,000 yen ($9) an hour soon.

Suga made the remarks at a meeting of the government’s top economic council, which approved the government’s fiscal blueprint for this year.

($1 = 109.4700 yen)

