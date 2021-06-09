Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.35% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.35%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 0.35%.

The best performers of the session on the were Eisai Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 16.26% or 1504.0 points to trade at 10755.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Sumitomo Realty & Development Co. (T:) added 7.55% or 290.0 points to end at 4130.0 and Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (T:) was up 4.05% or 75.0 points to 1926.5 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:), which fell 4.54% or 155.0 points to trade at 3260.0 at the close. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (T:) declined 3.68% or 97.0 points to end at 2539.0 and Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. (T:) was down 3.65% or 210.0 points to 5540.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1855 to 1661 and 223 ended unchanged.

Shares in Eisai Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; up 16.26% or 1504.0 to 10755.0. Shares in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 7.55% or 290.0 to 4130.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.15.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.47% or 0.33 to $70.38 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.43% or 0.31 to hit $72.53 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.03% or 0.65 to trade at $1893.75 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.04% to 109.45, while EUR/JPY rose 0.04% to 133.31.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.02% at 90.058.