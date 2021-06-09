Japan policy blueprint focuses on green, digital, sticks to fiscal target for now

Article content

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga plans to accelerate investment in green projects and digital transformation, setting his eyes on new sources of economic growth in the post-COVID era, according to a draft blueprint of policy priorities for the coming fiscal year released on Wednesday.

The first mid-year blueprint under Suga’s administration marked a gradual shift away from the crisis mode seen last year when the focus centered on efforts to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a step in the right direction to spend money in the most promising areas,” said Masaki Kuwahara, senior economist at Nomura Securities. “The question is, how they will follow up with concrete steps.”

The blueprint was presented at the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, the premier’s top advisory panel comprised of ministers, ruling party lawmakers, central bank governor and private-sector advisers.

Though it does not set out specific spending recommendations, the framework serves as a backbone for this year’s economic policymaking and provides the basis for the coming fiscal year’s draft budget to be compiled in late December. It will be approved by the cabinet on June 18 after deliberations by the ruling bloc.